NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, and the Los Angeles Kings

Senators and Tkachuk haven’t talked extension yet

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that they haven’t had any contract extension talks with Brady Tkachuk‘s camp.

Shawn Simpson: “Just made the point on air. I think a 3 year bridge deal for Tkachuk could be a good thing. It will keep the Sens accountable. Make sure they keep building and spending toward a Stanley Cup winner.

Eichel will get plenty of interest, Kings have the pieces

WGR 550: Frank Seravalli was on the “Howard and Jeremy Show” talking about Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel. On interest level around the league.

“In talking to people around the league yesterday, I had a NHL general manager who is potentially interested in trading for Jack Eichel say at the moment he’s untradeable. So you’ve got a guy that’s unhealthy, unhappy, and now potentially untradeable. It’s a pretty ugly triumvirate for the Sabres and the worst-case scenario, I would imagine.” “I still think even at this very moment there’s teams that would be willing to take a risk, provided that they review the medical records, to trade for a superstar like Jack Eichel. But when Kevyn Adams says to you yesterday that his goal and what’s most paramount is Jack Eichel’s health, that’s a big reason why, because it’s going to play a big factor in terms of trading Jack Eichel. Until there’s clarity there, that’s going to be a lot harder to do, and it’s going to reduce the return.”

There are enough teams around the league that will have enough salary cap space to add Eichel even with the flat cap.

Seravalli said that Los Angeles Kings are interested. Before the trade deadline the two teams did have a conversation. Same with some other teams.

The Kings have seven players in TSNs Craig Button’s top 75 prospects and some could interest the Sabres.