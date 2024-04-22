NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Ottawa Senators Jakob Chychrun on his future

Claire Hanna: Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun when asked if Ottawa is where he wants to play in the next couple of years.

“It’s a tough question, I don’t know. I honestly have not thought about that. I know I have 1 more year left (on my contract). There haven’t been talks of an extension or anything so I haven’t got my head wrapped around that idea. It’s tough to sit here and act like I have. Take it day by day and see if and when we have those talks and go from there.”

The Buffalo Sabres will be looking to upgrade up front

The Fourth Period: The Buffalo Sabres are looking for a head coach and deciding on what to do with their $23 million in projected cap space. Upgrading their forwards is one priority for them.

The Sabres may decide to not bring back any of their pending UFAs – Victor Olofsson, Zemgus Girgensons, Tyson Jost and Eric Robinson.

GM Kevyn Adams wish list is believed to include a top-six scoring winger and a third-line center. It’s unclear who the Sabres could be targeting.

Would the Sabres be willing to move their first-round pick, which is a lottery pick?

The Philadelphia Flyers will be looking for a top-four defenseman and a scorer this offseason

The Fourth Period: The Philadelphia Flyers are expected to explore the trade and free agent market this offseason.

One area the Flyers will be looking to upgrade is their blue line, another young top-four calibre defenseman. It’s not known who they plan on targeting.

They’re not expected to bring back pending UFA defensemen Erik Johnson and Marc Staal.

They have $2.18 million in projected cap space with an additional $6.25 million in LTIR space for defenseman Ryan Ellis.

Teams were interested in Flyers roster players – Scott Laughton, Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee – ahead of the trade deadline. Talks could be revisited this offseason.

The Flyers are believed to be looking for a scorer as well.

If the Flyers can’t trade goaltender Cal Petersen, a buyout is a possibility.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere said they were pleasantly surprised by the strides made this season by many of their young plyers. He doesn’t plan on giving up some of their younger assets to get better quicker.