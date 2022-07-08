NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames

“Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL lines site Betway”

Confirming the nixed Senators – Sabres trade

Everyday Sens: Bruce Garrioch reported and confirmed that the Ottawa Senators were ready to retain 25 percent of Matt Murray‘s salary and the 7th overall pick to the Buffalo Sabres for the 16th pick.

Murray didn’t waive his no-trade and the Senators ended up trading the 7th pick in the Alex DeBrincat deal.

The Predators and Filip Forsberg continue to talk

Darren Dreger: The Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg’s agent, J.P. Barry met yesterday morning in Montreal. Talk will continue.

Pierre LeBrun: The Predators are coming in, in the low $8 million and Forsberg is looking for high 8’s.

If the sides are willing to come to $8.5 million, it seems like a deal could be reached.

Alex Daugherty: “My favorite part of this whole deal will be when Forsberg finally signs for like $8.5m AAV or whatever, the chart people are going to finally emerge and prove why the #Preds overpaid. Like the final act of an absurd play.”

On pending free agents Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving on pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau and pending RFA Matthew Tkachuk

“We want to sign both players. We’ve made long-term proposals to both players. We’ve tried to do everything to get them signed. Ultimately…the player’s got that decision to make. We just continue to work at it.

From our end, our only objective is that we want to sign them. If that becomes not feasible…then you pivot, Just so everybody’s clear, the only place we’re spending our calories right now is trying to ge both these players signed to long-term commitments. We’ll continue down that path until told otherwise.”

Andy Strickland: Have been told that the Calgary Flames have zero plans to trade Tkachuk at the draft or this offseason. They are focused on re-signing him.