NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – D.J. Smith, a top-four Dman, and Alex Formenton

TSN: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion earlier this week assessing head coach D.J. Smith.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Very happy with him. I think it’s, I wouldn’t say very happy because we’re 4-7 but I’m happy with the job that D.J.’s done, his staff is done. Obviously 4-7, it’s a bit tougher. I think it’s the first time we’ve given him a team that can compete for the playoffs.

One thing about Pierre Dorion, Pierre Dorion is loyal. Pierre Dorion is very loyal. I think D.J.’s done a good job. He’s shown that he can win. I’m not giving votes of confidence. I think that’s foolish.

D.J.’s our coach. He’s going to be our coach. I have faith how this team plays under D.J.

There are some things. We’ve had some defensive zone breakdowns but that’s just not on the D. Sometimes it’s the five guys in your own end. There’s not going around that but I got a lot faith in D.J. Smith being the coach of this team.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators are still looking for a top-four defenseman, something that isn’t easy to acquire. GM Pierre Dorion has been looking since the offseason.

The Senators did talk to the Arizona Coyotes about defenseman Jakob Chychrun but those talks didn’t go anywhere. The Sens didn’t want to pay the high asking price.

“The price sometimes to give up isn’t worth it. I’ve never said we’re going to be a team that’s going to be vying for the Stanley Cup this year and to give up what possibly (the price is for) some defencemen on the market … when I ask (his closest advisors), ‘Should I give up this?’ The answer is always ‘No’.”

The Senators have until December 1st to sign restricted free agent forward Alex Formenton if he’s going to play this season. The sides have kept in touch but there hasn’t been anything to report.

“Both parties know that we have a Dec. 1st timeline,” said Dorion. “From there, there’s nothing else to report.”