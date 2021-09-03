NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – Drake Batherson, Brady Tkachuk and Logan Brown

Ken Warren of the Ottawa Sun: The Senators still need to sign RFAs Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson. Andrei Svechnikov‘s eight-year, $62 million would be the low side for Tkachuk. Joel Farabee‘s new six-year, $30 million could be a Batherson comparable.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: It doesn’t sound like Drake Batherson is concrened that they don’t have a contract in place yet.

Batherson is skating in Montreal at the BioSteel camp said to TSN’s Mark Masters.

“That’s the main goal here (to get a contract in place). We’ve got another month here, I’m sure it will get done and we want it to get done as soon as possible definitely.” Batherson said late Monday. “I’m looking forward to getting back to Ottawa, seeing all the guys and just getting it going. It’s going to be exciting for sure.”

Senators GM Pierre Dorion is talking the camps of Batherson and Brady Tkachuk.

Brady’s brother Matthew signed a three-year bridge deal when his entry-level deal expired and one would think the Brady could do the same.

Speculation has Batherson’s deal anywhere between two and six years. It would make sense for the Senators if they tried to buy some UFA years.

The Senators are still trying to trade forward Logan Brown. They are also looking to acquire a right winger.

Shawn Simpson: Sources have said that there is some frustration coming from Brady Tkachuk’s camp that a deal hasn’t been completed yet.

Brady doesn’t understand why an agreement hasn’t been made by now but is still trying to remain positive.

Have asked what the Senators have offered them and they responded with that they haven’t received a legimiate offer from the Senators.