NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, and the Montreal Canadiens

Will slow starts for the Senators, Oilers and Wild increase their interest in Jakob Chychrun?

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News: The Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild are three teams who have got off to a slow start defensively.

It might be getting close to the time that the Arizona Coyotes can take advantage and move an above-average defenseman in Jakob Chychrun.

He’s out with a wrist injury (starting to practice this week) but once he shows he’s healthy, there won’t be a shortage of interested teams. He has two more years after this season on his contract with a $4.6 million salary cap hit.

Elliotte Friedman reported the Senators aren’t close to a deal but would a few more losses change that? The Oilers need better play out of their blue line.

The Wild may be a long shot, but they gave up goals in their first games. They have cap issues. Matt Dumba carries a $6 million cap hit and is in the last year of his deal and could be moved if replaced by a cheap Chychrun.

The Coyotes are trying to raise Chychrun’s trade value. If they wait until the NHL trade deadline in March, some teams that might be willing to offer up some assets now, may not be interested. They may have moved on.

Anaheim Ducks John Klingberg as a rental may become a better option.

Jonathan Drouin could be a rental at the trade deadline

Lyle Richardson of The Hockey News: Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is a pending UFA with a $5.5 million cap hit and a three-team no-trade clause.

Stu Cowan from the Montreal Gazette wondered is Canadiens GM Kent Hughes will try to trade him before the trade deadline. Pat Hickey of the Gazette doesn’t see a future for Drouin with the rebuild but it may not be easy to retain futures for Drouin if he doesn’t show teams what he can do.

If he can remain healthy and put up some numbers, there should be some teams that would have interest in trade for him for a playoff push.