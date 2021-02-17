NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and Olympics

Could Brown hit the trade market?

@NHL Watcher: Last week Bruce Garrioch and James Duthie were talking about Ottawa Senators forward Logan Brown who hadn’t been in the lineup much.

Garrioch said that there has been some talk of trading him if he isn’t going to fit in with the Senators anymore. If they do decide to put him on the trade market, there would definitely be some interest in him.

Oilers could sign Holloway after his college season

Jim Matheson: It shouldn’t be a surprise if the Edmonton Oilers sign 2020 first-round pick Dylan Holloway after his season ends at the University of Wisconsin. He might be able to fit into their bottom-six with his skating, size, and competitiveness.

Canucks looking for a young forward in return for Virtanen

TSN: Darren Dreger said that there is still interest in Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen despite only have one goal this season. The Canucks are looking for a young forward in return for Virtanen. Teams are paying attention to his ice-time and one Monday he played just under seven minutes.

“Keep in mind though that Jake Virtanen has another year left on his deal at $2.55 million and why that is important is because of that flat salary cap of $81.5 million, but it’s also important to the Vancouver Canucks for a cap perspective and a cash standpoint. There has to be the right financial fit for the Vancouver Canucks to make this deal happen. Now Vancouver also wants a young forward in return, so we’ll keep this one on the watch list.”

Olympic talks ongoing

TSN: There have been preliminary talks between the NHL, NHLPA and IIHF regarding the 2022 Winter Olympics. Talks will be ongoing.