NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators GM Disappointed Jakob Chychrun’s Name Is Out There In Trade Rumors

Sportsnet: Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios is disappointed Jakob Chychrun’s name is out there but understands it’s part of the game. Maybe there is a way for the Ottawa Senators to keep him and extend him when he’s eligible.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Staios: “I guess first I’ll say I’m disappointed that his names out there. You know, I think when you have these conversations with other teams, I mean if I’m on the other side looking at our team, I’m asking you about Jakob Chychrun as well.

NHL Rumors: What does the long-term future look like for Shane Pinto and the Ottawa Senators?

But so I’m disappointed, I’m disappointed for him I guess it’s part of the game but he’s, he’s a great player for us. He’s a great young man and loves Ottawa. So he’s gonna have to deal with, you know, just that, those types of things being out there.

But as far as your question to the balance of the defense, I mean, we have three guys on the left side, but Jakob does play on the right, you know, and can balance it out. I mean, he seems to be handling the right side really well, you know, so I guess we’ll see how this kind of comes to fruition.

There’s good and bad I’m playing your offside. I think if you ask any, any defensemen. There’s some areas of the ice where I think there’s more opportunity, and there’s other areas where it can get you into some situations, but.”

Reporter: “What about the cap aspect? Keeping Chychrun and maybe re-signing him? Having Chabot and Jake Sanderson, etc.

Staios: “Yeah, those are, that’s really all good questions. I mean, Jake’s obviously an elite defenseman, you know, and he’s a year and a half away from from, you know, being a free agent and certainly there’s, is there a way for us to fit it in? Sure. You know, I think there’s there’s always ways to be able to manage the cap to make sure that you’re compliant.

NHL Rumors: Will Jakob Chychrun be the odd man out in Ottawa?

So we’ll continue to look, to look at that. I think right now watching the D play and playing the way that they are with with Jakob on the right and and on the left and sort of some interchangeable parts. I think, I think time will tell.”