NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – Logan Brown and Brady Tkachuk

Could the Coyotes be a landing spot for Logan Brown if he hits waivers?

Shawn Simpson: With a center spot still open, believe the Ottawa Senators will give Logan Brown every chance at camp.

If Brown doesn’t earn a sport they will look for a trade partner or be put on waivers.

Playing in Europe might have been good for him this year but it’s not easy to convince young players to go there.

Shawn Simpson: If Brown is put on waivers, could see the Arizona Coyotes being interested. He spent this past offseason in Arizona and his friends with Clayton Keller and Jacob Chychryn.

The Senators to meet with Brady Tkachuk as training camp nears

Steve Lloyd: Pierre McGuire on TSN 1200 Saturday on Ottawa Senators RFA forward Brady Tkachuk: “There have been 5 meetings with Brady Tkachuk’s camp. Not one has ended with acrimony. There will be another meeting before the start of the week.”

Shawn Simpson: “The Tkachuk’s might grind hard on contracts, but they go balls to wall evrerytime they step on the ice. There’s not a team that didn’t want Dad, and would love to have Matthew or Brady. Let’s hope the Sens and Newport can find some common ground on a smart deal for both sides.”

Shawns Simpson: “Really appreciate the family bond the Tkachuk crew have. Brady is only 22 and certainly needs help. But I’m not a fan of the “cut throat” comment by Matthew. Makes me even more curious as to what the offer and ask actually is.”

Wayne Scanlan of Sportnet: Ideally the Ottawa Senators would re-sign Brady Tkachuk to a long-term contract and name him captain.

He’ll eventually sign a long-term or bridge deal. He’s really valuable to the team which gives him some leverage, but he’s the latest ‘franchise-type player’ to have disagreements with management over money – Daniel Alfredsson to Erik Karlsson to Mark Stone (who was Brady’s mentor).

If Tkachuk is not signed by the start of training camp on Wednesday, it’s not the end of the world. The Senators season opener is October 14th.