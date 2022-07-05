NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – Murray, Giroux, Buyouts, Brown, Zaitsev and more

Friedman on Matt Murray and Claude Giroux

Sens Talk: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet Central on the Ottawa Senators possibly trading goaltender Matt Murray: “It was written this week that they’d have to deal the 7th pick to trade him, I don’t think that’s the case.”

Sens Talk: Friedman on Sportsnet Central on the possibility of Claude Giroux signing with the Senators: “I think there’s interest from him , I think he needs to check the whole market for what’s available. But I don’t think it’s impossible”.

Plenty of notes on the Ottawa Senators

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Colin White is the Ottawa Senators’ top buyout candidate (put on waivers today for purpose of a buyout). A Matt Murray buyout seems unlikely. Defenseman Michael Del Zotto has a year left at $2 million and is a candidate as well.

Josh Norris, Alex Formenton, Mathieu Joseph and Erik Brannstrom will need qualifying offers. Victor Mete and Adam Gaudette won’t be back with the Sens.

Forward Connor Brown has a year left on his deal and they will listen to trade offers.

The Senators are also listening on their 7th overall pick in the 2022 draft. The Montreal Canadiens are one team looking for another top 10 pick.

There had been some talk about the Senators packaging the No. 7 pick with Matt Murray but that doesn’t make sense unless it’s part of a bigger deal and landing the Senators a strong return.

GM Pierre Dorion has already said he’d like a top-four defenseman and a high-end winger.

The Senators wouldn’t have been interested in $7.9 million extension Kevin Fiala got from the Kings. Alex DeBrincat is one winger that is believed to be available.

Nikita Zaitsev‘s $2 million signing bonus was paid out on Friday and he may interest someone. He has two years left at a $4.5 million cap hit. The Senators may need to attach a sweetener. The Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks are believed to be willing to take on contract.