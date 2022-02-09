NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators, Florida Panthers and Corey Andonovski

Next year’s roster for the Senators will be similar to what it looks like after the deadline

Chris Stevenson: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that after the NHL trade deadline he’d like to have a roster that would be pretty close to what they start next season with.

Dorion added that they’ve gotten off to slow starts the past two seasons and team continuity might have been one of the issues.

No talks between the Predators and Filip Forsberg scheduled yet

David Pagnotta: The Nashville Predators and pending UFA forward Filip Forsberg haven’t held any contract talks since the fall. They don’t have any talks scheduled at this point but they are expected to meet before the trade deadline. It’s possible that they shelve talks until the offseason if they don’t reach an agreement by the deadline.

Panthers stockpiling goaltenders but not necessarily looking to trade one

TSN: The Florida Panthers signed undrafted Barrie Colts goaltender Mack Guzda and that got teams wondering if they might be interested in moving a goaltender since they still have Spencer Knight according to Darren Dreger.

“There are some around the National Hockey League who wanted to connect Bill Zito and the Florida Panthers with on-going interest in Jake Chychrun and the Arizona Coyotes and perhaps Florida would use one of these top, young goalies as part of the bait. It’s not about that unfortunately, it’s more about the Florida Panthers just stockpiling in a department, in an area they know is going to serve them well in the future.”

Teams eyeing College free agent Andonovski

TSN: Darren Dreger says that teams have already been scouting NCAA free agent forward Corey Andonovski, who is from Uxbridge and playing for Princeton.

“A lot of NHL clubs have heavily scouted Andonovski, not just this season, but in past years as well. Seven goals, 10 assists in the 20 games that the Tigers have played to this point and if he signs with an NHL club, which is expected, he could make that jump at the end of the season, so that’s in the next couple, three weeks.”