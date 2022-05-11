NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders, and the Winnipeg Jets

The Senators have their first-round pick in play?

Shawn Simpson: Have been hearing that the Ottawa Senators’ first-round pick, seventh overall, is already in play.

The Senators like the idea of who they could draft at No. 7 and know they could get a good player, but they also want to improve now.

Did Trotz not see eye to eye with Lamoriello and Barzal? Korn may not be back

Peter Schwartz: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that Barry Trotz’s contract didn’t play a role in his decision to fire him. (Trotz had a year left at $4 million)

James Nichols: A source indicated that “some around the team believe (Lamoriello and Trotz’s) relationship may have been strained this season.”

James Nichols: Nick Kypreos on The Jeff Marek Show said that there was a void between Barry Trotz and Mathew Barzal.

A source indicated to back in February that if it came down to either Barzal or Trotz, it would be Barzal that should remain with the Islanders.

Andrew Gross: It’s sounding unlikely that Mitch Korn will be back as the Islanders’ director of goaltending.

This would be Korn’s choice and is not tied to Trotz’s firing.

Shawn Simpson: One executive thought that Trotz might retire. finds that hard to believe.

Pierre LeBrun: Trotz will take at least a week before deciding what his next move could be. Will he want to stay in coaching or will he want to try something in management?

Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press: Potential coaching candidates for the Winnipeg Jets. (article written before Barry Trotz was fired)

The odds are slim and none, and slim just left town – John Tortorella and Joel Quenneville.

Familiar faces – Randy Carlyle, Scott Arniel, Alain Vigneault, Pascal Vincent, Mark Morrison and Todd Woodcroft.

What about a local? James Patrick.

Fresh Faces – Lane Lambert and Derek Lalonde.

If they were to become available – Bruce Boudreau and Barry Trotz (from Manitoba) and Pete DeBoer.

Bigger names who are available – Travis Green and Ralph Krueger.

Nobody asked me, but this is who I’m bringing in for an interview – Assuming Boudreau and Trotz (now available) are not available, would bring in Arniel, Lalonde, Lambert, Morrison, Patrick, Vigneault and Vincent.

