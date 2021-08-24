NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, St. Louis Blues, NY Islanders, and the Nashville Predators

Senators could use a veteran center
Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: After the departures of Artem Anisimov and Derek Stepan, the Ottawa Senators could use veteran depth at center.
Tarasenko remaining not optimal for Blues
Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: The St. Louis Blues are still looking for a trade partner for forward Vladimir Tarasenko. Tarasenko’s agent made a trade request back on May 25th but Blues GM Doug Armstrong hasn’t found a deal to his liking.
It’s possible that Tarasenko could play for the Blues this season though that wouldn’t be optimal.
Islanders could use a Leddy replacement
Brian Compton of NHL.com: The New York Islanders could still use a defenseman to replace defenseman Nick Leddy. They could also use some additional scoring help upfront as well.
Predators looking to lock up Ekholm and Forsberg
Robby Stanley of NHL.com: Nashville Predators GM David Poile said last week that they’ve had initial talks with pending UFA defenseman Mattias Ekholm about a long-term extension and will reach out to pending UFA forward Filip Forsberg.
“And then I think shortly before training camp we’ll reach out to Filip Forsberg and his camp and sort of get a lay of the land as to where Filip’s thoughts are right now. Those are the next two priorities.”
The Predators moved out veterans Viktor Arvidsson and Ryan Ellis this offseason. GM Poile has talked to the Ekholm and Forsberg about the team getting younger and hopes both want to be with the organization long-term. Poile continued.
“It’s a very important part of the conversation, and they have to believe in the organization and what we’re doing and where we’re going. “I’ve certainly had talks with both of them at the end of the year a little bit on that, but I think as we get into negotiations, if you will, that those conversations will be taken up a notch.
“I’m going to give my viewpoints and my vision, but I certainly need to see how they see themselves fitting in because those type of players need to be our best players. They need to be leaders for us, and so they need to be totally bought in or it’s not going to work for them or for us. They’ll be important discussions that will hopefully lead to future contracts with us. That would be the goal.”