NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, St. Louis Blues, NY Islanders, and the Nashville Predators

Senators could use a veteran center

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: After the departures of Artem Anisimov and Derek Stepan, the Ottawa Senators could use veteran depth at center.

Tarasenko remaining not optimal for Blues

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: The St. Louis Blues are still looking for a trade partner for forward Vladimir Tarasenko. Tarasenko’s agent made a trade request back on May 25th but Blues GM Doug Armstrong hasn’t found a deal to his liking.

It’s possible that Tarasenko could play for the Blues this season though that wouldn’t be optimal.

Islanders could use a Leddy replacement

Brian Compton of NHL.com: The New York Islanders could still use a defenseman to replace defenseman Nick Leddy. They could also use some additional scoring help upfront as well.

Predators looking to lock up Ekholm and Forsberg

Robby Stanley of NHL.com: Nashville Predators GM David Poile said last week that they’ve had initial talks with pending UFA defenseman Mattias Ekholm about a long-term extension and will reach out to pending UFA forward Filip Forsberg.

“And then I think shortly before training camp we’ll reach out to Filip Forsberg and his camp and sort of get a lay of the land as to where Filip’s thoughts are right now. Those are the next two priorities.”

The Predators moved out veterans Viktor Arvidsson and Ryan Ellis this offseason. GM Poile has talked to the Ekholm and Forsberg about the team getting younger and hopes both want to be with the organization long-term. Poile continued.