NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – Teams Will Be Calling Senators For Picks, Sens Eyeing Murray?

Sens coach Smith paying attention to playoff teams

NHL.com: Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith said he’s met with GM Pierre Dorion and their operations staff to discuss potential trades and free agents.

“We have a great opportunity go through what all the best teams in the playoffs are doing systemwise and looking at some things that we may want to change,” Smith said. “And then, ultimately I’m there if Pierre has any questions on possible free agents or whatever the case may be. It’s good to be back. Naturally, when you get to September, anybody who’s been in hockey knows you should be at the rink.”

Trade talk picking up … Teams may call the Senators looking to move salary for picks … Sens have talked to the Pens

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Trade talk has picked up over the past week or so.

The Ottawa Senators have nine draft picks in the first three rounds, and have 13 picks in total. Teams will be looking to move some salaries for draft picks, so Senators GM Pierre Dorion should be busy. Dorion should have options to fill some needs.

Deals may not go down until closer to the draft, but at least teams are talking trade. The draft is October 6th and 7th, qualifying offers are due on the 7th and free agency gets underway on the 9th.

“(The flat cap) is paralyzing and a propellent at the same time,” said TSN analyst Dave Poulin, a former NHL executive and player, Wednesday from Toronto. “Teams know they have to do stuff. You’re going to see (GM’s) try to slide players through qualifying offer (period) and then come back to offer them something else. “That’s a critical date because teams are going to be watching those lists. And, the sense I’m getting, is there’s more teams aren’t looking to make change, they have to make change.”

It’s believed the Senators have spoken to the Pittsburgh Penguins about goaltender Matt Murray. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Arizona Coyotes could also be looking to move a goalie.