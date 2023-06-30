NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – Travis Hamonic, Joonas Korpisalo and Alex DeBrincat

The Senators will need to up their ante on Travis Hamonic

Darren Dreger: It’s believed that the Ottawa Senators made pending UFA defenseman Travis Hamonic a low-dollar, one-year offer. The Senators are going to have to up the ante for the right-handed defenseman. The market for RHD is always strong.

Senators eyeing Joonas Korpisalo?

Everyday Senators: Bruce Garrioch said that it’s believed the Ottawa Senators top free agent target is goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

Pierre Dorion under no timeline or pressure to move Alex DeBrincat

Ian Mendes of The Athletic: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion wasn’t under pressure to trade forward Alex DeBrincat before the draft started.

“There’s not really a crunchtime for us.”

It didn’t sound like the Sens were getting multiple, aggressive offers for DeBrincat. Dorion saw what the Winnipeg Jets got for Pierre-Luc Dubois and isn’t going to just give him away.

The Senators gave up three picks for DeBrincat and there was some thought they’d recoup a first this year, including Dorion.

“We’ve tried to get certain assets, and one is a first-rounder that could have been (Wednesday).”

Dorion is not letting DeBrincat and agent Jeff Jackson work out an extension with any interested team until a deal is close, which would have made a draft floor deal tricky.

“Once we get to a deal with a team or we’re close to a deal with a team, then I will give them permission,” Dorion said. “Until then, I don’t think it’s productive to have him talk to other teams.”

Finding a team on DeBrincat’s list of teams he’d sign long-term would net Dorion a bigger return. He’ll be patient and do a deal when it’s right.

“It could happen July 1st. It could happen July 2nd. It could happen if we decide to go to arbitration. It could happen the day before.”