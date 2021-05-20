NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Weal, Kampfer, and the Blue Jackets

Senators don’t see a problem re-signing Tkachuk

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk on being able to sign Brady Tkachuk to a contract extension: “With us, the season’s now over, everybody’s thinking about it and we’ll come back. I don’t foresee a problem with signing Brady … I don’t.”

Senators looking for top center and defenseman

Shawn Simpson: The Ottawa Senators are looking for a No. 1 center and a top defenseman. “In a proper rebuild, the cost would ruin the process. Stay the course and keep things in the hands of Mr. Mann and the amateur side. A year or two from now, they can enter the big boy buyers market.”

Weal and Kampfer heading to the KHL?

Eric Engels: Expect an official announcement of Jordan Weal signing with AK Bars Kazan of the KHL to a one-year deal.

Eric Engels: Believe that Boston Bruins Steven Kampfer could be heading to AK Bars as well.

Blue Jackets re-hiring John Davidson

Brian Hedger and Michael Arace of the Columbus Dispatch: Multiple sources have said that former Columbus Blue Jackets president of hockey operation John Davidson could be re-hired by the Blue Jackets for the same position. An announcement could come as early as today.

Davidson and multiple team officials declined to comment.

Davidson left the Blue Jackets on May 17th, 2019 to take a position with the New York Rangers. He was fired by the Rangers earlier this month.

It’s going to be a busy offseason for the Blue Jackets as they need to hire a coaching staff, have pending RFA Patrik Laine, and defensemen Seth Jones and Zach Werenski are eligible for contract extensions.

It’s also expected that they will trade one of Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins.

The Blue Jackets will also have their eye on the trade market for a top centerman.