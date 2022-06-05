NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Winnipeg Jets, and the Chicago Blackhawks

On the Ottawa Senators

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Ottawa Senators.

“I had a chance to talk to Pierre Dorion, general managers of the Ottawa Senators about a number of things.

Asked about the three-goaltender situation and he said it’s a strong possibility that’s at least what they start with next season. I know it’s a scenario that nobody likes but that’s where Ottawa’s at right now.

He wouldn’t comment on the Josh Norris situation. He’s due a new contract saying Ottawa doesn’t negotiate through the media.

I asked about Brady Tkachuk as well and those scenes from Calgary. In a funny moment he paused and said, ‘well, Molson is a great sponsor of ours.’ Thought that was a pretty funny line.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription

On the Winnipeg Jets

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Winnipeg Jets.

“Kevin Cheveldayoff, Winnipeg Jets, chatted with him as well. Said they have not yet started contract negotiations with Pierre-Luc Dubois. He is a restricted free agent.

He talked about how they need to replenish their prospect pool but did talk about Chaz Lucius and also Cole Perfetti.

He didn’t want to talk too much on the coaching search. We know the Winnipeg Jets have interviewed Barry Trotz. They have also interviewed Scott Arniel and Elliotte, I believe they’ve also spoken to Rick Tocchet.

Elliotte Friedman adds.

“One other name I think to keep an eye on for Winnipeg, if it’s not Trotz, would be Jim Montgomery who played there as well. Is an assistant coach in St. Louis.

**NHLRumors transcription

On the Chicago Blackhawks

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Also, a team to watch over the next few weeks is going to be Chicago. They have three players with no-movement clauses – Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Seth Jones. So don’t count them as they’re on the market.

But other than that the Blackhawks are testing the value of anyone that other teams want to ask about. They’re willing to listen. They’re willing to hear. As another GM said, ‘it’s like Brandon Hagel. Can you make them an offer that makes them want to seriously think about.'”

**NHLRumors transcription