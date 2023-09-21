Winnipeg Jets, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Jets and Mark Scheifele are going to park extension talks for now

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Winnipeg Jets have held some contract extension talks with Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck. The Jets think they’re good and want to win. Dreger on Scheifele.

“Some things that need to be clarified: Scheifele has never asked for a trade, nor has he said he doesn’t want to extend in Winnipeg but they’re going to park it for now and just get the season going.”

Would Tyler Bertuzzi be open to re-signing with the Maple Leafs?

TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi on the idea of a contract extension

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Reporter: “How open are you to the idea of re-signing if things get off to a strong start for you and if you feel comfortable?”

Bertuzzi: “Yeah, I haven’t even played my first game yet. But it’s been awesome so far. So time will tell with that too.

The latest on William Nylander

TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading when asked if there was any news on William Nylander who is entering the final year of his contract.

“Well not yet, where we are right now on the eve of training camp is that this is going to be something that’s going to generate a lot of discussion, a lot of noise as the Leafs return to the ice but behind the scenes, there hasn’t been a whole lot of talk. I don’t get the sense, at least where I’m sitting, that they’ve made progress towards an extension for Nylander. Now I don’t know that there’s anything bad to be read into there – it seems like both sides are approaching this with a bit of caution.”

Johnston adds that at this time there doesn’t appear to be any talks set up but Nylander is now back in North America so it’s possible some talks could arise.