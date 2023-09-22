NHL News: Canucks, Golden Knights, Sharks, Blackhawks, Jets, Flames, and the Senators

Ilya Mikheyev leaves the Canucks

Vancouver Canucks: Forward Ilya Mikheyev has left training camp for personal reasons according to GM Patrik Allvin.

Matthew Sekeres: Mikheyev’s agent Dan Milstein said they expect him to return to camp in “a few days” and that it’s “nothing serious.”

Robin Lehner remains on the LTIR

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said that goaltender Robin Lehner remains out indefinitely and will remain on the LTIR.

Layton Ahac is day-to-day and Daniil Miromanov suffered an injury last season and will be out “long-term.”

Sharks lose Logan Couture to injury

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Blackhawks Taylor Hall and two others missed day one of camp

Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports: Chicago Blackhawks Taylor Hall, Colin Blackwell and prospect Jalen Luypen missed day one of training camp with lower-body injuries.

“I don’t think so, but we’re going to just defer till we get more information on that,” Richardson said when asked whether he’s concerned about it being more than a day-to-day injury. “It’s only Day 1, so hopefully tomorrow or the next few days we’ll know more.”

The Jets sign their 2023 first-round pick

Puck Pedia: The Winnipeg Jets signed 2023 first-round pick, 18th overall, Colby Barlow to a three-year entry-level contract with a $950,000 cap hit and an AAV of $1.2 million.

Each year he will have an $855,000 salary, $95,000 in signing bonuses, and $82,500 in the minors.

He’ll have no “A” performance bonuses in the first year, $250,000 in the second year, and $500,000 in the third year.

The Flames sign their 2022 fifth-round pick

Puck Pedia: The Calgary Flames have signed 2022 fifth-round pick, forward Parker Bell to a three-year entry-level contract with a salary cap and AAV of $857,500.

He’ll have a $775,000 salary, $82,500 signing bonus and $82,500 in the minors.

Senators Josh Norris will get some preseason games

Murray Pam: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris won’t play in their first two preseason games but will get some action.

The Senators sign an undrafted defenseman

Puck Pedia: The Ottawa Senators have signed undrafted defenseman Djibril Toure to a three-year entry-level contract with a cap hit and AAV of $805,000.

Year 1: $775,000 salary, $20,000 signing bonus, and $60,000 in the minors.

Year 2: $775,000 salary, $35,000 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

Year 3: $775,000 salary, $35,000 signing bonus, and $70,000 in the minors.

The Board of Governors approves the sales of the Senators

NHL Public Relations: “The National Hockey League’s Board of Governors has unanimously approved the sale of the Ottawa Senators to Michael Andlauer. The transaction closed today.”