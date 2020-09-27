NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Winnipeg Jets, Patrik Laine and Dustin Byfuglien

Senators looking at trade options … They like their goaltending depth and quality

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that there is lots of trade talk going on, and he’s looking at different options. Dorion adds “has to make sense.”

Bruce Garrioch: Sens GM Dorion on their goaltending: “We feel we have depth and quality at goaltending.”

Will the Jets move Laine to fill needs?

Sportsnet: With a need for help down the middle and on the blue line, the Winnipeg Jets could be looking at trading winger Patrik Laine.

“I don’t think Patrik Laine has asked for a trade or anything like that but I think they can kind of see where this is potentially going in the future,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported during Saturday Headlines. “I just think everybody’s looking at the situation and saying ‘what if our way to solve the problem is, can we use Patrik Laine to find No. 2 centre or a right-hand shot defenceman?”

Laine has one-year left on his deal at $6.25 and will be a restricted free agent after the season.

Sportsnet’s Ken Wiebe said a trade may be a “longshot” but added, “It would be negligent to ignore the possibility.”

Byfuglien’s career may be over

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman reports that Dustin Byfuglien’s days of playing may be over.

“It’s very unlikely Dustin Byfuglien is going to play.”

The 35-year old didn’t play last season and had his deal terminated with the Winnipeg Jets, making him a free agent.