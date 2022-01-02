NHL Rumors: Panthers, Canadiens, Islanders, and the Olympics

Panthers will be one of the teams after Canadiens Dman Chiarot

RDS: Pierre LeBrun on Hockey 360 said that the Florida Panthers would be one of the teams interested in Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot.

“Ben Chiarot is going to be a very popular player on the teams that will make the playoffs.” “The Panthers have already discussed internally whether they will make an offer to the Canadiens. I think the answer to this question is yes and that the Panthers will contact the Canadiens. But they won’t be the only ones. “

Chiarot is a pending UFA with a $3.5 million cap hit.

To acquire or not for the Islanders

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: Will the New York Islanders try to improve their roster before the deadline or will they punt the season? It’s probably too early and risky to decide this just yet.

If they were looking to add, they would likely be looking for a puck-moving offensive defenseman and a depth winger. It may take their own 2022 first-round pick and possibly more if looking to make a big splash. They don’t have their own second but do have the Avs pick.

The Islanders are good down the middle and in net. They’ve dealt with COVID issues and are having games postponed. It’s been a hectic season for them so far.

Some players look for loopholes to go to the Olympics

Sportsnet: Brad Marchand criticized the NHL and NHL for not allowing players to go to the Olympics, and according to Elliotte Friedman, some players were looking for loopholes.