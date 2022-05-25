NHL Rumors: Panthers, Gaudreau, Kadri, Forsberg and Weber

Keys to the offseason for the Florida Panthers

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the Florida Panthers.

Projected 2022-23 cap space: $3,566,666

2022 draft picks: 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 6th (TOR), 7th

Andrew Brunette still carries the interim head coaching tag – does he lose it? Will the Panthers consider Barry Trotz, Rick Bowness or someone else?

It’s unlikely that the Panthers will be able to bring trade deadline acquisitions Ben Chiarot and Claude Giroux back, so they’ll have a few will holes that will need patching.

They will need to address their blue line with some upgrades.

Chris Johnston of the NorthStar Bets: (mailbag) The Calgary Flames would love to re-sign 28-year-old pending UFA winger Johnny Gaudreau. They’ve kept any talks quiet. They are just focusing on the playoffs now, but a decision to either re-sign or test the market shouldn’t be far off.

It’s not going to be easy for the Colorado Avalanche to find the salary cap space needed to re-sign pending UFA forward Nazem Kadri. He’ll be looking for a raise from his $4.5 million. There will be several teams interested. Kadri was raised by a Montreal Canadiens fan.

Surprised that the Nashville Predators haven’t re-signed Filip Forsberg by now. There have been plenty of talks throughout the season. His salary will likely come in between $8 million (Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene) and $9.059 million (Roman Josi).

The Montreal Canadiens tried to move Shea Weber’s contract to the Arizona Coyotes at the deadline. They’ll likely try to work something out again but there aren’t many teams looking to take on money.

