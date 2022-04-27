NHL Rumors: Patrice Bergeron, New Jersey Devils, and the Vancouver Canucks

Is it one more year or retirement for Patrice Bergeron? Interest from the Canadiens?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron is a pending UFA. He will likely either sign a one-year deal with the Bruins or retire. There is a slight chance that tests the free agent market.

Sources have said that if Bergeron gets to free agency, there will be a bunch of teams that will be interested, including the Montreal Canadiens. Bergeron’s former agent is Kent Hughes, the Canadiens GM. The Canadiens VP of Hockey Operations is former Bruins assistant GM Jeff Gorton.

It’s hard to see Bergeron willing to sign with the hated Canadiens but you couldn’t blame him for wanting to chase another Stanley Cup.

Will Lindy Ruff be back behind the Devils bench next season?

Greg Wyshynski: “As I reported on THE POINT on ESPN2: I’d put it at 50/50 that Lindy Ruff returns as @NJDevils coach. Staff will be evaluated after the season. I’ve had NHL sources tell me they think he’s cooked, but there are two reasons I think he could return in 2022-23.”

Greg Wyshynski: “Devils like what Ruff’s done in developing young players like Bratt and Hughes, whom I’m told is a Lindy fan. Also, they recognize that coaches are usually as good as their goaltending, and NJD has been in SV% basement in Ruff’s 2 seasons. One year left on deal. We shall see.”

Bruce Boudreau‘s future with the Canucks

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on the Donnie and Dhali show on the future of Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau: “A month ago I do not know if they were sure they wanted him back, now it is, he has to stay. If everyone is reasonable, it should get done. If Bruce wants 4 years, I do not know about that but a 3 year deal should get it done.”

