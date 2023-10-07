NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane, and Devon Toews

If he’s not about the money, any contending team could be in on Patrick Kane

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the latest involving free agent forward Patrick Kane.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Tyler Yaremchuk: “You did mention Patrick Kane and the Buffalo Sabres, but we got a question here from I believe it was ‘HockeySense’ who wanted to know if it’s not Buffalo, where else? They said, Detroit, Toronto. Got any other teams that might be on that list of suitors for Kane?”

Seravalli: “I’d imagine any contending team that’s in the mix will be making a pitch and play for Patrick Kane. Provided that he’s willing to be pretty flexible in terms of contract and AAV.

If it’s truly about, for someone that’s made, you know, north of a $100 million in his career, if it’s truly about contending and not about the money, well then he’s going to open himself up to really just about any contending team that’s out there.”

Nothing new with Devon Toews extension talks with the Colorado Avalanche

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – NHL Expansion is on the Horizon, on Devon Toews who is entering the final year of his contract with the Colorado Avalanche.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “You wrote about Devon Toews and the Colorado Avalanche. Anything further there?

Friedman: “No. We talked about it on the last pod. I think that, I don’t think there’s a lack of will to do this. Like I think, as in a perfect world, I think everybody would love to get this deal done. The word around the league is there’s been no lack of trying here between Toews’ reps and the Avalanche.

But unless someone budges on term, it’s a very hard deal to do. Very hard.”