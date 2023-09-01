NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane And The Jets

Could Patrick Kane Be Signed Sooner Than Expected?

John Wawrow of The AP: Patrick Kane feels like he is ready for the next step in his recovery and could be ready to sign with a team sooner than expected.

Even though, he is feeling more like himself, Kane has said in the past that he would take the full time to recover from invasive hip surgery earlier this summer. That being said, the former Chicago Blackhawk and New York Ranger star has resumed skating.

“I think we’re at the point now where, I mean, could I come back early? Yeah, probably,” Kane said. “But does it make sense? You know, it might be better to take the full time and just make sure I’m at 105-110% instead of just 90-95. But it’s a lot better than I was last year.”

Expect Kane to start fielding offers once training camps begin in a few weeks. He is trying to stay patient but the excitement level is rising. The forward seems optimistic teams will come calling once they see him in action.

Then, it all comes down to Kane himself. Does he wait till December? Does he attempt to return sooner? Now, the growing sense is that we see Kane on an NHL team sooner rather than later.

Winnipeg Offseason Still In Limbo

Matt Larkin of The Daily Faceoff: So, the Winnipeg Jets GM Kevel Cheveldayoff did quite a bit of work in the offseason but has not found the right offer for Mark Scheifele or Connor Hellebuyck yet.

Winnipeg did neatly acquire Gabe Vilardi, who could be pretty good on what is left of Winnipeg’s roster. The Jets should be okay in goal if Laurent Brossoit can stay healthy. Again, how long is Hellebuyck there? The problem is that Winnipeg is truly a team in limbo right now.

Debatably, they have had the weakest offseason because of indecision and not decision. Winnipeg in Cheveldayoff’s tenure has seen these half-measured attempts before. One has to wonder about Nikolaj Ehlers too. Ehlers has been unhappy in the past and now things may be worse.

It is safe to say the Jets’ work is far from done with September getting underway. Yet, will anything happen?