NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane, Bo Horvat, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Where could Patrick Kane end up?

The Athletic: Hailey Salvain, Sean Gentille and Jesse Granger on where Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane.

Salvain: As the Blackhawks losses mount, the more likely Kane is moved by the deadline. He has all the power with his no-movement clause and a reunion with Artemi Panarin makes a lot of sense.

Gentille: The New York Rangers will have over $7 million in cap space at the deadline and the Blackhawks could retain some.

Granger: Not sure how they could get the cap hit to work, and would likely need some LTIR space, but Kane with the Colorado Avalanche could make them a powerhouse.

Would Bo Horvat be a fit in Toronto and what could it cost?

Joshua Kloke and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Is Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat a fit for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and what could they offer the Canucks for the pending UFA.

Horvat’s start to the season has increased his next contract and the asking price in a trade.

The Leafs have a need for a physical defenseman and a top-six forward that can play on the left side.

Horvat is a center but the Leafs could move John Tavares to the wing. Having Horvat center the third line would be another option.

The Canucks are looking for young centers and right-handed defensemen.

Proposal 1: Timothy Liljegren and Pontus Holmberg. Dayal has heard that the Canucks aren’t that high on Liljegren.

Proposal 2: Topi Niemela, Joey Anderson, and a 2024 second-round pick. Dayal thinks the Canucks would like Niemela over Liljegren. Would need to include a first and not a second. Anderson not overly appealing. May not work cap wise for the Leafs.

Proposal 3: Matthew Knies and William Villeneuve. He may be untouchable for the Leafs and the Canucks may not be interested given he’s a winger and not a center.

Dayal wonders if Horvat would just be a luxury for the Leafs, and if they have the pieces that the Canucks would be interested in. Kloke thinks the Leafs could find someone cheaper and a better fit for their second line.