NHL Rumors – Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, New York Rangers

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: Now, Kyle Davidson will take this Chicago Blackhawks team through a full-gut rebuild. The inevitable questions now center on Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.

The trade of Alex DeBrincat cemented that more decisions were to come. Toews, and particularly Kane, want little to do with a rebuild like this. That’s a fact. Inevitably, Davidson will become accountable.

That will not be for a while but Kane and Toews are more than likely to be moved. The question becomes when.

Scott Powers of The Athletic: The number of teams that Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews want to go to is small. They control more of the process here compared to Blackhawks’ GM Kyle Davidson. That is the reality.

Kane expects not to stay beyond the trade deadline. Toews likely will not either. There is some argument that Kane might want to bolt earlier. Practically speaking, the deadline offers the lowest amount of retention for Chicago. It appears that two players will have to stay around a little longer.

How that works in a rebuild like this is anyone’s guess.

The New York Rangers And Free Agency

Vincent Mercogliano of Lohud.com: A busy week begins for the New York Rangers as free agency looms. With Ryan Strome gone, Chris Drury has cap space to work with. However, he could have even more space possibly.

If Drury can resolve the Patrik Nemeth situation where he can jettison him somewhere else. That would free up some cap space. Then, there is signing Kaapo Kakko to a bridge deal. This should not cost more than $2.5 million AAV.

Do the Rangers consider a lower under-the-radar choice for the center position? Do they try and bring Strome back and maybe Dylan Strome? That is possible. Paul Stastny for one year is possible too in that 2C role. Time will tell.

After that, Drury should be able to find a reasonable backup goaltender and make a few depth signings to keep the team together enough. The Rangers have an opportunity to be smart and not chase the Nazem Kadri or Evgeni Malkin scenarios.