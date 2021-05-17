NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, and the New York Rangers

Marleau wants to keep playing … Donato may not be back with the Sharks

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau said he wants to play in the NHL next year.

Teal Town USA: Sharks coach Bob Boughner on Ryan Donato: “If Donato fits the plans and he’s back next season, we’ve got to get the details of his game better. You have to be responsible in all areas of the ice.”

Kevin Kurz: It seems unlikely that pending RFA forward Donato will be back with the Sharks next season. They could look to trade him or possibly not send him a qualifying offer.

Batherson on his contract status

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators pending RFA forward Drake Batherson: “I have given some thought to my new contract. It’s my first time going through this. I will let my agent take care of that. I want to be a part of this going forward. I love these guys. I’ve been around the staff here for ever….I love it.

WGR 550: Frank Seravalli on Buffalo Sabres interim head coach Don Granato: “I think his chances are pretty good to land the coaching job in Buffalo. I think it’s greater than a 50-50 chance. He got the team playing better amid their struggles. He did a lot with a little, and he might be the right play for the #Sabres.”

Rangers should look at Rinne if he becomes a free agent

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Believe that the New York Rangers GM Chris Drury should look at signing pending UFA goaltender Pekka Rinne to backup Igor Shesterkin next season if Rinne hits the open market.

The Rangers could then look at trading Alexandar Georgiev, a move that would be good for both the Rangers and Georgiev. Georgiev carries a $2.425 million salary cap hit.

The Rangers need to bring in a veteran to backup Shesterkin.