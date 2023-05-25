NHL Rumors: Patrick Roy, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Patrick Roy could be looking to get back in the NHL

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that Patrick Roy could be interested in returning to the NHL is the right fit can be found. There have been several teams that have reached out to his camp.

“Patrick Roy recently changed representation. He’s now with veteran agent Gill Scott, which I think kind of signals as well if he wants to take another swing at this, whether there’s an NHL future for him. There are openings with the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals in particular, that could be interesting. We’ll see where that goes with Patrick Roy.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets are willing to spend some money on a coach

Brian Hedger: Have been told that the Columbus Blue Jackets are willing to spend on their next head coach. There is no set number according to team sources but they could be willing to go around $4 million per season.

Blue Jackets assistant coach Paul Vincent is likely a candidate for more than one of the other coach vacancies.

Mark Scheig: The Blue Jackets have spoken with Andrew Brunette.

Andy Strickland: It is sounding like the Toronto Maple Leafs GM job is Brad Treliving’s to lose.

Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets: Five veteran GM candidates that the Toronto Maple Leafs could consider.

Brad Treliving – He could be the favorite at this point. Has already dealt with being a GM in a Canadian market.

Doug Armstrong – They may not be able to get permission to even talk to him

Jason Botterill – Things didn’t go smoothly as he had hoped when he was the GM of the Buffalo Sabres. Does he have enough experience for what the Leafs are looking for.

Marc Bergevin – He may have grown tired of dealing with a big Canadian market in Montreal, and would he want to do it again?

Stan Bowman – He’s not cleared to return to the NHL yet. Not known if the Leafs would consider him.

Other options with experience include Jim Benning, Peter Chiarelli, Paul Fenton, Chuck Fletcher, John Ferguson Jr., Mike Gillis, Ron Hextall, Scott Howson, Dean Lombardi, Ray Shero, Garth Snow, Darryl Sutter, Dale Tallon and Doug Wilson.