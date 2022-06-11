NHL Rumors: Patrik Laine, and the Top 25 Trade Targets

A Laine extension will be get done eventually

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that a deal for pending RFA Patrik Laine will get done in the right time. Kekalainen said that agents have their ways on how the process goes and he respects that.

Top 25 Trade Targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: A look at the top trade targets heading into the offseason.

1. Alex DeBrincat – Chicago Blackhawks – one year left at $6.4 million – Best trade asset for the Blackhawks to acquire the most future assets. Owed a $9 million qualifying offer after next season.

2. Kevin Fiala – Minnesota Wild – Pending RFA – Hard to fit in his next contract. Could look good in a New Jersey Devils jersey beside countryman Nico Hischier.

3. Jakub Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes – three years at $4.6 million.

4. J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks – one year at $5.25 million.

5. New Jersey Devils first-round pick, 2nd overall.

6. Anthony DeAngelo – Carolina Hurricanes – pending RFA.

7. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks – five years left at $6.4 million.

8. Tyson Barrie – Edmonton Oilers – two years left at $4.5 million.

9. Pavel Zacha – New Jersey Devils – pending RFA.

10. Philippe Myers – Nashville Predators – one year at $2.55 million.

11. Jeff Petry – Montreal Canadiens – three years at $6.25 million.

12. John Marino – Pittsburgh Penguins – five years at $4.4 million.

13. Semyon Varlamov – New York Islanders – one year at $5 million.

14. Evgeni Dadonov – Vegas Golden Knights – one year at $5 million.

15. One of Jesse Puljujarvi or Kailer Yamamoto – Edmonton Oilers – both pending RFAs.

16. Patric Hornqvist – Florida Panthers – one year at $5.3 million.

17. Carson Soucy – Seattle Kraken – one year at $2.75 million.

18. Tanner Pearson, Jason Dickinson – Vancouver Canucks – Pearson two years at $3.2 million and Dickson two years at $2.65 million.

19. Filip Zadina – Detroit Red Wings – pending RFA.

20. Contract of Oscar Klefbom and Shea Weber – Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens – Kelfbom one year at $4.17 and Weber four years at $7.86 million.

22. Justin Holl – Toronto Maple Leafs – one year at $2 million.

23. Ethan Bear – Carolina Hurricanes – pending RFA.

24. Josh Anderson – Montreal Canadiens – five years at $5.5 million.

25. Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg Jets – two years at $6.13 million.