NHL Rumors: Patrik Laine, New York Rangers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Exploring the chances of a Patrik Laine trade?

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet (mailbag): Again, the Laine trade rumors are not going away. The forward trended up this year in overall engagement and play. Had the season not been cut off, Laine likely would have eclipsed 30 goals again. Is this a case of trading while the value is heading up?

There exists some definite truth to the rumors. How much that is is anyone’s guess? The flat cap pushes against too much of a raise initially. While Laine is not outwardly unhappy about his role and compensation, that may change in time.

A trade next year is not out of the question but for now, it seems to be.

Fallout from Marc Staal, Henrik Lundqvist — New York Rangers

Vincent Mercogliano of Lohud.com: In one swift little move, and then another, the New York Rangers gained some salary cap flexibility. Yes, it will mean a good deal of dead money but eventually that will go away.

New York traded Marc Staal to the Detroit Red Wings and bought out Henrik Lundqvist on Wednesday. The trade frees up cap room and New York does not retain any salary of Staal’s. That is essential. New York, as of this moment, now has $22.167 million in cap space. Jeff Gorton feasibly could sign all of their RFA’s and make a reasonable run at Jesper Fast. This was not fathomable even days ago.

Jim Rutherford on the Pittsburgh Penguins and Jack Johnson

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: It looks like Pittsburgh will go into the season with Mike Matheson and Jack Johnson as their third pair on defense. Johnson shifting back to the right side is more natural for him. He must compete more to preserve his spot basically.

That third pairing will be a work in progress all season. Do not be surprised if someone else is moved to make room there. The question is who. One thing is clear. Marcus Pettersson looks off limits while Matt Murray and Dominik Simon appear out of Pittsburgh.