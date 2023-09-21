NHL Rumors: Paul Stastny, and William Nylander

Paul Stastny wants a contract not a PTO

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thought: The Podcast – Babcock Decision Coming? episode on PTOs and Paul Stastny.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “I want to ask you about a couple PTOs. Someone who’s not interested in a PTO is someone we’re going to start with, and that is Paul Stastny. What’s the latest here?

Friedman: “Yeah. I had a few people tweeting at me about Paul Stastny, so I made a call. And basically, Stastny does not sound very interested in a PTO. Nobody should be surprised that teams have called and asked about PTOs.

I don’t think that’s what he’s interested in. He can still play. He can still help. But he wants to go in with a guarantee.

So I think unless some teams steps up, he’s willing to sit and wait and be patient, but it doesn’t sound like he’s interested in a PTO.

Will William Nylander get more time at center this year?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thought: The Podcast – Babcock Decision Coming? episode on what’s there left for you and William Nylander.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “It’s going to be really tough to get away from Toronto headlines and William Nylander. A lot of it revolves around the contract. We talked to him when we were in Stockholm at the European players tour.

What questions do you still have about the William Nylander situation? On the ice. Off the ice. With the agent. What’s there left for you and William Nylander?

Friedman: “Look, I think this is going to play out over the year. I really think that’s the position. But one of the things I heard kind of talked out there is that will the Leafs try him again at center. I think that’s been something kind of discussed.

Does he see some run at center this year?

Marek: “That part of the lure to get him to sign?”

Friedman: “I think that whole thing is just going to play out.”

Pierre LeBrun: Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said yesterday that William Nylander will start off at center for the beginning of training camp. He was drafted as a center but hasn’t played it much while in the NHL. They want to give him a meaningful look.

Terry Koshan: Leafs coach Keefe: “Willie has been fully on-board … it’s not a huge leap, from my position. We want to give it some time to come together.”