NHL Rumors: Some Questions Remain for the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames

Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk‘s long-term future in Boston up in the air

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: The 26-year-old Jake DeBrusk is entering the final year of contract and his play in the top six this year will determine if he’s brought back long-term.

Matt Grzelcyk’s future in a Boston Bruins jersey is also up in the air. Will he get an extension or could he be traded? The defenseman doesn’t kill penalties and is unlikely to see much PP time.

NHL Rumors: The Futures of Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele Remain in Winnipeg For Now

Some Questions Remain for the Calgary Flames

TSN: Salim Valji on some questions remain for the Calgary Flames, including Elias Lindholm.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Heading into training camps, the Calgary Flames are perhaps the biggest wild card in the NHL. Are they the group that many pegged as the best in the west as they did a season ago, or are they the group that ultimately missed out on the playoffs by a handful of points?

There is a sense of renewed optimism and energy around the franchise with a new general manager in Craig Conroy and new head coach in Ryan Huska.

But stop me if you’ve heard this before. The teams success will depend on the future of a marquee forward. Right now Elias Lindholm is not signed to a contract extension and the Flames have made it clear they want to avoid another Johnny Gaudreau-type situation and may look to deal their No. 1 center if they determine Lindholm won’t re-sign in Calgary.

On the ice there is also the question of what the Calgary Flames offense will look like with a talented group including Lindholm, Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri, now being coached by a long-term NHLer and former Calgary Flame Marc Savard.

And lastly, how will Ryan Huska handle the tricky transition from going from assistant coach to head coach on the same team?

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Idea of PTOs

Should the Flames get the answers to those questions, they may surprise the hockey world this time for different reasons.