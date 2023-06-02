NHL Rumors: Pending Free Agents Filip Gustavsson and Tristan Jarry

There’s no rush for a Filip Gustavsson contract and he’s not worried

Joe Smith of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild pending RFA goaltender Filip Gustavsson isn’t worried about his contract season. He made $787,500 last year and is inline for a big raise.

“I pretty much told my agent to call me when the contract is done. And I’ll see what it is.”

It’s not sounding like they are close to anythying or in rush according to GM Bill Guerin.

“We’ll see what the timing is for Gus. There’s no rush. We’re going to get it done like this (an extension) or through arbitration. I’m fine with whatever.”

Gustavsson appeared in 39 games last season and had the second best goals-against average and save percentage in the league.

The sides are talking according to Gustavsson’s agent Kurt Overhardt.

Comparables could be Jake Oettinger (three years at $4 million per), Ville Husso (three years at $4.75 per) and Alexandar Georgiev (three years at $3.4 million per).

Dubas on the Penguins pending UFA goaltender Tristan Jarry

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas on pending UFA goaltender Tristan Jarry.

“I can tell you exactly what we’ll do here. Having not been with Tristan every day, I’ll obviously rely on Andy Chiodo, who’s the goaltending coach, and Mike Sullivan in terms of what he’s all about as a person. I’ll probably try to take the chance to meet him myself and get to know him. It’s a big decision for the club.

And then, it’s going to be doing a very thorough evaluation of Tristan and where he stands in the marketplace; get a real scope of who’s going to be available, whether that’s in free agency or trade.

Then, if Tristan is at the top of that mix or in that mix, because he’s familiar and you know him, it’ll be to try to establish a concept that can get done with he and his agent.

But that’s a big priority, because goaltending is vitally important, as you see. It’s also difficult to project and predict, and there’s a lot of variance year to year in terms of performance. But that’s the method that we’ll take there, really in the next 48 hours, 72 hours.