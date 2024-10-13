NHL Rumors: Pending Free Agents Sam Bennett, Brock Boeser and Jake Oettinger

The Florida Panthers would love to keep Sam Bennett

TSN: Darren Dreger notes that after the Florida Panthers signed Carter Verhaeghe to his long-term extension, eyes may be turning to Sam Bennett, who is another important piece for GM Bill Zito.

“Florida would love to extend him and keep him long-term, but open market, he’s going to be a big-ticket guy simply because all Stanley Cup contending teams can see a good fit in Sam Bennett.”

No rush for extensions for Brock Boeser and Jake Oettinger

The Fourth Period: Dennis Bernstein and David Pagnotta on Vancouver Canucks pending UFA forward Brock Boeser and Dallas Stars RFA goaltender Jake Oettinger.

Pagnotta: “Going to two other guys represented by the same guy, the same agent, Ben Hankinson. Brock Boeser in Vancouver, Jake Oettinger in Dallas.

Two separate situations in terms of unrestricted versus restricted free agency. But those conversations very loose to this point. We’ll probably see things progress as the season moves along.”

Bernstein: “Sure.”

Pagnotta: “Doesn’t sound like there’s a rush on either end, on any of the three ends, to get a deal done immediately. But conversations will carry out throughout the season between the Canucks and Boeser, and, as well the Stars and Jake Oettinger.”

Bernstein: “Put Brock down for 40. That’s my guy. He’s going to get 40 and a new contract. Contract drive, start great, Brock. So yeah, it’s going to be interesting to see.

And plus, Jake is, he’s integral, you know, Jake wasn’t great in the playoffs last season, and one of the reasons they didn’t get to the Cup Final. lot of anticipation Dallas about getting to the Cup final, and winning it all. So see what happens with Jake and his camp.”

Pagnotta: “Yeah certainly contract year for him as well. Part of the reason I took them to win the Stanley Cup this season.”