NHL Rumors: Pending UFAs, and the Vancouver Canucks

Some pending UFAs who could be on the move

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Pending UFAs that might find themselves available ahead of the trade deadline include Claude Giroux, Marc-Andre Fleury, Tomas Hertl, Phil Kessel, Joe Pavelski and John Klingberg.

Giroux holds the hammer on if he’ll be traded for not.

If Fleury wants to be traded, the Washington Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, and Edmonton Oilers could be interested.

Depending on where the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars sit in the standing will help determine if Hertl, Pavelski and Klingberg are made available.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin already talking trades

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin hasn’t been on the job long but he’s already been taking trade calls.

Scott Wheeler ranked the Canucks prospects 28th in the league, and if the salary cap goes up by $1 million next year, they’ll have $13.8 million in cap space with 16 players under contract. That doesn’t include Brock Boeser who is owed a $7.5 million qualifying offer.

It’s not going to be easy for them to get back on track. J.T. Miller, Conor Garland and Boeser are among the Canucks players that have been in the rumor mill already.

“I do feel for the players whose names get thrown out in rumours,” Rutherford lamented to The Athletic on Sunday. “It can disrupt your life. You’re cruising along in life, not thinking a lot about it, and then you hear you’re going to get traded. So, I feel bad for the players, but we all understand it’s part of the game.”

When goaltender Jaroslav Halak plays another second, it will trigger a $1.25 performance bonus. If his save percentage finishes .905 or better, he’ll get another $250,000. Halak also has trade protection. If he stays with the Canucks and they can’t get below the potential $1.5 million in bonuses, they would carry as an overage next season.

Martin St. Louis’ first game behind the Canadiens bench and they are +180 on the money line against the Capitals with Betway.