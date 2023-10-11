NHL Rumors: Penguins and Jake Guentzel, and the Maple Leafs and William Nylander

A Jake Guentzel – Pittsburgh Penguins extension isn’t close

David Pagnotta: Pittsburgh Penguins Jake Guentzel is entering the final year of his contract with a $6 million salary cap hit.

The Penguins have spoken with Guentzel’s agent but has been told that they are not close to anything right now.

David Pagnotta: Things can obviously change with one call or text.

One source who is close to the team said that extension talks could get put on the backburner until after the season.

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: Penguins GM Kyle Dubas said that the main priority has been Jake Guentzel’s health. Guentzel would like to remain in Pittsburgh beyond this season.

“I’ve pretty much grown up in Pittsburgh,” Guentzel said. “I love this place so much. I really do. This is a great place, both for me and my family. I don’t want to be anywhere else.”

Dubus said that he’s got a good relationship with Guentzel’s agent Ben Hankinson.

“We can have discussions about that if he wants,” Dubas said of Hankinson. “But right now, the priority has been on his health and getting him back to 100 percent.”

The Maple Leafs and William Nylander‘s reps are on the same page but nothing is imminent

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving did have an important face-to-face, one-on-one meeting with William Nylander and that there will be more in the future.

Pierre LeBrun adds that from Jonas Siegel’s report last week that William Nylander did give his agent permission to keep talking and that during his last contract year, he didn’t want to talk.

“And while everyone involved in that Nylander negotiation has been extremely tight-lipped, what I can tell you from what I’m surmising is that everyone is on the same page as far as wanting to continue this dialogue and find that breakthrough and get that extension done for William Nylander. But there’s no sense that it’s imminent. I mean, honestly, whether it takes – a week or a month or the entire season, it could be all of the above.”