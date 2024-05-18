NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Buffalo Sabres telling teams they aren’t interested in trading Mattias Samuelsson

The Fourth Period: It looks like Buffalo Sabres pending UFA forwards Victor Olofsson, Zemgus Girgensons, Eric Robinson and Tyson Jost will hit the open market.

The Sabres have $23.2 million in projected cap space and GM Kevyn Adams will be exploring the free agent and trade market.

Multiple sources have said that several teams have asked the Sabres about defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. The 24-year-old Samuelsson has six years left on his contract at $4.285 million. The Sabres have told teams they are not interested in trading him.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: There is lots of uncertainty surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs. Brendan Shanahan last week when asked if they’ll approach John Tavares and Mitch Marner about waiving their no-movement clauses.

“Everything is on the table. We will discuss everything. I don’t think it serves the Toronto Maple Leafs in any fashion to discuss those things prematurely, to discuss those individuals prematurely.”

Tavares would be eligible to sign a contract extension on July 1st. He has said he hasn’t given much thought to it.

The Leafs have to consider trading one or two of their core.

Tavares is owed a $7.04 million signing bonus on July 1st and has only a $910,000 salary for next season. That would entice some teams. He’ll have an $11 million cap hit. A Tavares trade wouldn’t be a salary dump and the Leafs wouldn’t need to throw in an asset just to move him.

Spitballing the teams that could make that work – Chicago, Anaheim, Columbus, San Jose, and Buffalo.

Would Tavares agree to waive his no-movement clause? Would the Leafs remove the Captaincy from Tavares and give it to Auston Matthews?

If the Leafs keep Tavares they need to find a middle-six center. If they trade him, they’ll need to find two middle-six centers.