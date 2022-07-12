NHL Rumors: Penguins, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Blues and the Oilers

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL lines site Betway

Malkin could still re-sign with the Penguins

Pierre LeBrun: The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signing Rickard Rakell for $5 million per doesn’t close the door on Evgeni Malkin re-signing. The Penguins could still fit in the contract. Malkin will listen to teams when free agency opens tomorrow.

Josh Yohe: “To recap…

• 6 years for Rust (too long)

• 6 years for Letang (too long)

• 6 years for Rakell (too long)

Hextall was never comfortable offering Malkin more than 3 years.

IMO, for better or worse, Hextall and Burke were never all that committed to bringing Malkin back.”

Canucks not bringing Di Giuseppe back

Rick Dhaliwal: It doesn’t appear that the Vancouver Canucks are interested in re-signing Phillip Di Giuseppe and he’ll hit free agency tomorrow.

Maple Leafs still looking at the goalie market

Pierre LeBrun: The Toronto Maple Leafs will continue to monitor the goalie market for someone at a reasonable price.

Pierre LeBrun: It doesn’t mean the Maple Leafs will bring in someone else but they are keeping their options open.

David Perron heading to free agency

Frank Seravalli: Hearing that David Perron will go to free agency as the St. Louis Blues don’t have the cap space to make him a formal offer. Talks have been cordial and the lines are still open.

Jeremy Rutherford: Unless the St. Louis Blues are able to clear some salary cap space by the start of free agency, it seems that David Perron will hit the open market and likely signing elsewhere.

There has been no indication from the Blues that they are looking to clear space.

Perron would be a fit in Edmonton

Jim Matheson: The Edmonton Oilers will be interested in Peron and could fit in nicely if they don’t re-sign Evander Kane.

Jim Matheson: If the Oilers could get David Perron for three years for around $4.5 million per, he would be an ideal fit. He’s a legit top-six winger and is not easy to play against.