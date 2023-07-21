NHL Rumors: Penguins, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, and Oilers

The Pittsburgh Penguins roster could use a jolt

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: (mailbag part 1) The Pittsburgh Penguins were close to acquiring Erik Karlsson at the start of July, and Kyle Dubas really like him.

Believe the Penguins roster still needs a jolt and Karlsson would do that. Seems to be down to the Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Dubas wants to revamp their blue line a bit, so if they can’t acquire Karlsson, he may turn somewhere else.

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: (mailbag part 2) Believe that coach Mike Sullivan played a large role in Kyle Dubas bringing goaltender Tristan Jarry back. believes it was for too much money and term.

Lars Eller would be a really nice No. 4 center but he’ll likely slot in at No. 3.

Could a Toronto Maple Leafs – Carolina Hurricanes trade make sense?

Rachel Doerrie of The Hockey News: If Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander wants $10 million a year, he may have to get it elsewhere. The Carolina Hurricanes don’t want to lose defenseman Brett Pesce for nothing after the season.

If either can’t be re-signed, could the two teams make a trade involving Nylander and Pesce?

If the Leafs can sign Nylander at $9 million they should re-sign him but if he wants $9.5 million, they should look at trading him.

Who will be running the Oilers next year and they still have some work to this year?

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland is entering the final year of his contract and there has been no extension talk. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff said that there is some speculation that Holland could move up to president of hockey ops and Steve Staios takes over as GM.

The Oilers still need to re-sign Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod and maybe one or two players on league minimum deals – Nick Holden? Pius Suter?

Their next big move may not come until the trade deadline.

Next offseason the Oilers will need to start long-term talks with Leon Draisaitl and his camp. Connor McDavid will need a new deal the following year.