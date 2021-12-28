NHL Rumors: Penguins Trade Candidates and Targets, and Coaches Needing Extensions

Rust not worrying about a contract

Dan Kingerski: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust on if he’s thinking about his contract status. (pending UFA)

“Not even a little bit.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Rust on the having the injuries this year while being in a contract year: “I’ve been in the league for a long time now, and things happen, injuries happen to everybody. The timing of it can suck sometimes, but it is what it is. You got to take your adversity as it comes…”

“You got to just kind of keep your head down, motor through it. Now that I’m going to be healthy again soon, just try and get out there and play well. Help the team win games and do what I do.”

Zucker and a few other Penguins could be available … Defenseman trade targets?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The emergence of Pittsburgh Penguins winger Evan Rodrigues may make winger Jason Zucker available. Zucker has a year left at $5.5 million and may not be easy to move.

Penguins forwards Zach Aston-Reese, Danton Heinen and Brock McGinn could also be moved.

The Penguins may need to create some salary cap to activate forward Evgeni Malkin from the LTIR.

The Penguins could look to add a right-handed defenseman. Though he doesn’t have much of an offensive game, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Justin Braun could be an option. He carries a $1.8 million cap hit.

Buffalo Sabres pending UFA defenseman Colin Miller at $3.8 million. Maybe the Sabres could be looking for NHL players and not just draft picks and prospects.

Coaches looking for extensions

Jeff Marek of Sportsnet: Have been told that it would be a surprise if St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube doesn’t sign a contract extension. Berube may be wondering what is taking so long.

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said he’s like to get a contract extension done for coach Dean Evanson.

Anaheim Ducks haven’t had any contract extension talks with coach Dallas Eakins, who could be in the Jack Adams discussion if the Ducks continue to play well.