NHL Rumors: Peter Holland, Ryan Hartman, Mathieu Joseph, and the Tampa Bay Lighting

Peter Holland deciding to take the Avs offer to join their AHL camp

Peter Baugh: Forward Peter Holland is deciding whether to take the Colorado Avalanches offer to join their AHL camp. If he doesnn’t accept, they will release him from his PTO.

The Wild working on a Ryan Hartman extension

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin confirms they working on an extension for Ryan Hartman.

Joe Smith: Guerin said talks are “heading that way” and is not sure if it will happen in the next few days or week.

Mathieu Joseph trying not to focus on the trade speculation

TSN: Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph isn’t focusing on his play and not trade speculation.

“I’m a guy who shows up every day, no matter what,” he said. “I didn’t look at what was going on, and I haven’t really heard what they’re saying about our team, it’s really out of my control.

“So I show up to the arena every day, I work as hard as I can, and I try to win for the team whose jersey I’m wearing.”

Joseph has three years left on his contract at a $2.95 million cap hit. The Senators need to clear cap space to be able to re-sign forward Shane Pinto.

A few stop-gap options for the Tampa Bay Lightning in net

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Believe that the Tampa Bay Lightning have all options on the table but their salary cap situation will limit what they will actually be able to do. They can exceed Andrei Vasilevskiy‘s LTIR number of $9.5 million but would have to get back under when he’s ready to return.

The Lightning bringing back Brian Elliott (UFA) is the most obvious option. Jaroslav Halak is also still looking for a place to play this season.

Waiting out to see who gets put on the waiver wire is another option with potential options in Martin Jones (Toronto), Magnus Hellberg (Pittsburgh) and Anthony Stolarz (Florida).