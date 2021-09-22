NHL Rumors: Petersen, Eichel, Tkachuk, Pettersson, Hughes, Dahlin, Kane and Barkov

Kings and Calvin Petersen talking extension

David Pagnotta: Have been hearing that the Los Angeles Kings and goaltender Calvin Petersen are close to a contract extension.

Friedman’s hits on Eichel, Tkachuk, Pettersson, Hughes, Dahlin, Kane and Barkov

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Jack Eichel will likely show up to training camp, will fail his physical and there is a very good chance that the Buffalo Sabres remove his captaincy. There may have been some trade talks a couple of weeks ago. Teams may have been waiting to hear more doctors say about his neck. There are lots of hard feelings going around.

Darren Dreger: Eichel saw more doctors on the West coast about disc replacement and there was no consensus from the visits. League source said that Sabres are holding strong that fusion surgery is the best option.

The Ottawa Senators and Brady Tkachuk have talked long-term but it may take a short-term deal. The structure may be an issue as the Senators don’t like giving out bonuses. Wonder if no-trade and no-movement for the UFA years the Senators buy is an issue as well.

It’s believed the Vancouver Canucks are looking at short-term deals for both Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes. After Kaprizov’s deal, would something similar like Mikko Rantanen‘s six-year, $9.25 million deal work? Rumors shot down of the Canucks needing to move out salary, especially with the Tyler Motte injury.

: Pat Brisson, the agent for Pettersson and Hughes: “We are working on deals for Pettersson and Hughes, we talk every other day, we talked last week and over the weekend. The goal is to get this done.” Thomas Drance: Canucks GM Jim Benning on the contract stalemates: “I don’t comment on negotiations, we’re continuing to talk and work through things and we’ll see where it goes.”

Rasmus Dahlin and Hughes could be waiting to see who goes first.

An update on the Evander Kane investigation could come at some point this week. Kane told ESPN he thinks he’ll be cleared.

Florida Panthers Aleksander Barkov will be an unrestricted free agent after the season and when asked if there is any reason for fans to be worried: “I hope not.”