NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Minnesota Wild

The Flyers are looking to acquire offense and they may not be interested in moving their first

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic: If the Philadelphia Flyers are able to Ryan Ellis back and healthy, and with the Cam York starting the season, GM Chuck Fletcher doesn’t think their blue line is an area of need.

The forward group is an area that needs upgrading. Fletcher has said that it’s doubtful they’d be able to acquire a top-line center. They do need to find some more scoring and someone to play on the power play.

That likely means ‘if we make a big, flashy add, it’s probably going to be a winger.’

The Flyers will be selecting at No. 5 in the 2022 NHL draft and it doesn’t sound like they will be trading the pick. GM Fletcher: “We’ll have a pretty high pick this year that’ll be part of our team in probably the very near future. That’s got to be a big part of it,”

Keys to the offseason for the Minnesota Wild

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the Minnesota Wild.

Projected 2022-23 cap space: $9,719,745

2022 draft picks: 1st, 2nd (VAN), 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th

The Wild are in good shape with regards to their roster which is good considering they will be carrying just over $12.7 million in dead cap space after the buyouts to Ryan Suter and Zach Parise.

Will the Wild be able to re-sign arbitration-eligible, pending RFA forward Kevin Fiala?

Goaltending could be another question for the Wild this offseason. Cam Talbot is under contract for one more season and Marc-Andre Fleury is a pending UFA.

The Wild will also need to re-sign RFA defenseman Jacob Middleton.