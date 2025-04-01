NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the New York Rangers

Was John Tortorella looking to get fired?

Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff: John Tortorella did not resign from the Philadelphia Flyers, he was fired. A source said that after the trade deadline, there were a series of events that led to this final result.

He was becoming more combative with many in the organization, and his antics were wearing on everyone – players, coach, management, and team staff. The source wondered if Tortorella was looking to get fired.

Before the trade deadline, there had been no guarantee that Tortorella would be behind the Flyers bench next season, and there was some speculation about Torts moving into a management position, according to a source.

Will the New York Rangers be looking to make a coaching change for next season?

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: Peter Laviolette’s playing system doesn’t seem to be working in New York. Their core roster players have shown several coaches that they aren’t into aggressive forechecking and clogging neutral zones. If they’re going to return next season with mostly the same top nine, it might make sense to make a coaching change and go with a different system.

Now, they’ve moved out six regulars this season, and they’ve dealt with injuries, so everything can’t fall on Laviolette. Laviolette isn’t totally old school, but finding someone who is a little friendlier and relates to them a little better may be in order.

Things are a little more stable with their roster, so maybe GM Chris Drury makes a few offseason moves and gives Laviolette another shot.

If looking at who else they might consider, David Carle and Cam Abbott don’t make sense. Drury likes Mike Sullivan, but he’s still coaching the Pittsburgh Penguins. Would you want to go down the Joel Quenneville road?

