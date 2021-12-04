NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Ottawa Senators

Giroux not worried about his contract status and his no-movement clause
Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux is a pending UFA with a no-movement clause. The Flyers are free falling but he’s not thinking about his future situation.
“I’m not worried about that right now’. I’m just worried about games coming up. We’re in a hole right now and thinking about that stuff is not going to help the team get out of this. I’ve got a lot of confidence in this group.”
Defenseaman Ryan Ellis has been out basically all season, and they find themselves without Joel Farabee, Derick Brassard, Patick Brown and Nate Thompson now. GM Chuck Fletcher would like to see his full roster before making moves.
“I’d really like to see what we have before we start making changes,” Fletcher said Tuesday. “I don’t feel like I’ve been able to see that to this point in time. But we’re always looking, I’m talking to teams every day. If there’s ways to make us better, we’ll look at it.”
Senators talking to teams but ….
TSN: Darren Dreger said that Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion is likely talking to teams about potential trades, but ending their slide is likely going to have to come from within.
“I mean, just by nature of how Dorion goes about his business, he is most definitely looking for some help. I mean, you look at the gaping hole they have up the middle of the ice with the long-term injuries to Colin White and Shane Pinto.
This team needs better goaltending and they are weak defensively. You can’t cover all of that up by making a trade or two. But again, Dorion is trying to get something done.
What they need more than anything is a win. Just to breathe some freshness, some life back into that room, because they do believe in Ottawa that the answers can come from within.”