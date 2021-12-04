NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Ottawa Senators

Giroux not worried about his contract status and his no-movement clause

Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux is a pending UFA with a no-movement clause. The Flyers are free falling but he’s not thinking about his future situation.

“I’m not worried about that right now’. I’m just worried about games coming up. We’re in a hole right now and thinking about that stuff is not going to help the team get out of this. I’ve got a lot of confidence in this group.”

Defenseaman Ryan Ellis has been out basically all season, and they find themselves without Joel Farabee, Derick Brassard, Patick Brown and Nate Thompson now. GM Chuck Fletcher would like to see his full roster before making moves.

“I’d really like to see what we have before we start making changes,” Fletcher said Tuesday. “I don’t feel like I’ve been able to see that to this point in time. But we’re always looking, I’m talking to teams every day. If there’s ways to make us better, we’ll look at it.”

Senators talking to teams but ….

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion is likely talking to teams about potential trades, but ending their slide is likely going to have to come from within.