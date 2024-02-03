NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the San Jose Sharks

No serious contract extension talks for between the Philadelphia Flyers and Nick Seeler

Anthony Di Marco of the Fourth Period: The Flyers would like to bring pending UFA defenseman Nick Seeler back but there haven’t been any serious contract extension talks according to several sources.

Seeler’s camp could be looking for something similar to Luke Schenn‘s three-year, $2.75 million per. One executive thinks $2 million is a little high. The Flyers may start around $2 million.

Term will help determine the number. Would think the Flyers wouldn’t want to go more than three years.

NHL Rumors: The Philadelphia Flyers Could Be A Player at the Deadline

Tomas Hertl is more of an offseason move

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl said that after the season he’ll want to know what their long-term plans are. He has six years left on his contract at a $8.1 million cap hit. Elliotte Friedman said on The Jeff Marek Show that Hertl’s contract is likely an offseason one and not an in-season move and that the Sharks would consider almost anything.

“With the cap being where it is right now, it’s a tough move to make in season. I don’t know if there’s a lot of teams that are going to be able to handle that in season. So that’s the first question I have, but the one thing I really believe is that San Jose, they’re willing to consider just about anything right? I think if they have prospects who they believe are a big part of their future, they’re not going to do anything with them. They’re obviously not trading away high picks or frivolous picks, but other than that, they’re pretty much, ‘Hey, you got an idea? Give us a call’ and a lot of guys whose contracts are up that they’ll be willing to move for a draft pick or a prospect.

I think the league knows that, and I think if there’s anybody interested in a Hertl or a Couture – as you said, they’ve got some (trade) protection – they know to call the Sharks and make their pitch, and we’ll see where it goes. It’s just that in Hertl’s case, I think it’s a really tough one to do in season.”

NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks Have Several Pieces Teams Want

Marek wonders about the Calgary Flames as a potential land spot with goaltender Dan Vladar in a potential package. Friedman wonders if there is a fit with the Boston Bruins. Both are just spitballing.