NHL Rumors: The Philadelphia Flyers Could Be A Player at the Deadline

The Flyers May Not Be Shopping But if the Price is Right A Deal Could Be Made

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Erika Watcher on NHL on the Fly on the NHL Network and when asked about what the Flyers were doing at the deadline, he stated they are listening to calls on assets that could be made available for the right price.

Erika Watcher: “You’re talking about Philly being in the middle of the battle. Of course, you know, surprising us this season. And perhaps it’s surprising that a few other Flyers seem to definitely be drawing interest as well around the league. What are you hearing right now about Scott Laughton, Morgan Frost, and Rasmus Ristolainen?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Teams are calling. They want to have an understanding of exactly what is your game plan here, Philly. We know that you’re in the third spot right now in the Metro. But you’ve got some assets that are basically out there and that Philly’s not necessarily actively shopping, but those three guys or three players that Philadelphia is willing to listen on.

Scott Laughton with another year, a couple of years. He’s got a solid cap that kind of fits that three-C mold. Morgan Frost, likely if something is happening there from that perspective, you’re looking at more hockey-type traits, talent for talent kind of swap involving that calibre of player and teams continue to inquire about Rasmus Ristolainen to see what his availability is. He’s kind of upped his performance this season with Philadelphia. And that’s got a lot of teams kind of inquiring and seeing what the price tag might be for this player who has term left on his deal.

As the cap increases, as the league progresses, and as the years move forward, that cap hit is looking pretty interesting. So I can tell you in the summer around the NHL Draft, Philadelphia turned down a first-round pick. Excuse me, was looking for a first-round pick for Scott Laughton.

I believe that’s going to be in and around the price tag now. I think that’s more of a summer-type move. But the teams that are interested they know the price tag. If they want to jump on that now, it is something that Daniel Briere, the Flyers, will be willing to explore.”