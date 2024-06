NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Top 25 NHL Trade Target List

The Philadelphia Flyers are interested in bringing Erik Johnson back

Kevin Kurz: The Philadelphia Flyers have spoken with pending UFA defenseman Erik Johnson and his camp.

Johnson is interested in playing another season and he does have some interest in returning to Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Flyers are exploring Cam Atkinson options

Darren Dreger: The Philadelphia are exploring their options with forward Cam Atkinson.

The San Jose Sharks had interest in Atkinson but he wasn’t really interested in going there.

The Flyers are willing to retain some salary. He has a year left on his contract at $5.875 million ($5.275 million salary).

A buyout is also a possibility.

A buyout would carry a $2,358,334 cap hit this year and $1,758,334 cap hit for 2025-26. It would save the Flyers $3,516,666 in cap space this year but add $1,758,334 in 2025-26.

Top 25 NHL Trade Target List

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: A look at the top 25 trade target list and what their current contract is.

1. Mitch Marner – Right Wing, Toronto Maple Leafs

Contract: 1 year remaining, $10.9 million AAV

2. Martin Necas – Right Wing, Carolina Hurricanes

Contract: Pending RFA, due $3.5 million qualifying offer

3. Nikolaj Ehlers – Left Wing, Winnipeg Jets

Contract: 1 year remaining, $6 million AAV

4. Linus Ullmark – Goaltender, Boston Bruins

Contract: 1 year remaining, $5 million AAV

5. Patrik Laine – Right Wing, Columbus Blue Jackets

Contract: 2 years remaining, $8.7 million AAV

6. Ilya Mikheyev – Left Wing, Vancouver Canucks

Contract: 2 years remaining, $4.75 million AAV

7. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense, Ottawa Senators

Contract: 1 year remaining, $4.6 million AAV

8. Ross Colton – Center, Colorado Avalanche

Contract: 3 years remaining, $4 million AAV

9. Filip Gustavsson – Goaltender, Minnesota Wild

Contract: 2 years remaining, $3.75 million AAV

10. Juuse Saros – Goaltender, Nashville Predators

Contract: 1 year remaining, $5 million AAV

11. Rights to Jake Guentzel – Left Wing, Carolina Hurricanes

Contract: Pending UFA

12. Pavel Buchnevich – Center, St. Louis Blues

Contract: 1 year remaining, $5.8 million AAV

13. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Center, New York Islanders

Contract: 2 years remaining, $5 million AAV

14. Reilly Smith – Left Wing, Pittsburgh Penguins

Contract: 1 year remaining, $5 million AAV

15. One St. Louis Blues Defenseman

Possibilities: Torey Krug, Nick Leddy, Justin Faulk

16. Brandon Saad – Left Wing, St. Louis Blues

Contract: 2 years remaining, $4.5 million AAV

17. Morgan Frost – Center, Philadelphia Flyers

Contract: 1 year remaining, $2.1 million AAV

18. David Savard – Right Defense, Montréal Canadiens

Contract: 1 year remaining, $3.5 million AAV

19. Arthur Kaliyev – Right Wing, Los Angeles Kings

Contract: Pending RFA, due $874,125 qualifying offer

20. Elvis Merzlikins – Goaltender, Columbus Blue Jackets

Contract: 3 years remaining, $5.4 million AAV

21. Jeff Skinner – Left Wing, Buffalo Sabres

Contract: 3 years remaining, $9 million AAV

22. Andrew Mangiapane – Left Wing, Calgary Flames

Contract: 1 year remaining, $5.8 million AAV

23. Christian Dvorak – Center, Montréal Canadiens

Contract: 1 year remaining, $4.45 million AAV

24. Darnell Nurse – Left Defense, Edmonton Oilers

Contract: 6 years remaining, $9.25 million AAV

25. Trevor Zegras – Center, Anaheim Ducks

Contract: 2 years remaining, $5.75 million AAV