NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, and the Vancouver Canucks

Philadelphia Flyers AHL coach on the potential NHL position

Kevin Kurz: Philadelphia Flyers AHL coach Ian Laperriere when asked about his interest in the position:

“I’d love to have that job, for sure. I want to coach at the best level. It’s in Danny’s hands and we’ll see what happens at the end of the year. I’m focusing on taking this team (the Phantoms) as far as I can. But to be honest, transparent — for sure. Who wouldn’t want that job? I love the Flyers and that’s a job I’d like. At the end of the day I’m trying to stay in the moment, and we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

Calgary Flames pending UFA Justin Kirkland

Salim Nadim Valji: Calgary Flames pending UFA forward Justin Kirkland about his future:

“Being with the organization in previous years and then coming back here, it just felt right,” he said. “This is where I want to be…hopefully something works out.”

The Vancouver Canucks will be looking to improve upfront this offseason and Brock Boeser says it’s unlikely that he’s back

Iain MacIntyre: The Vancouver Canucks will miss the playoffs, unable to overcome injuries, and the Elias Pettersson-J.T. Miller drama that led to Miller’s trade.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said it’s too early for a full assessment, but adds:

“We have some really good building blocks here with the young players in the pipeline. I’m pleased with our goalie situation and I’m pleased with our back end. Our focus here is to see if we can improve our forwards group by either trades or free agents.”

Allvin hopes to get head coach Rick Tocchet signed to a multiple-year extension.

The writing seems to be on the wall for Brock Boeser’s tenure with the Canucks to come to an end after eight seasons and 550 games. There’s been little traction in contract talks, and they were listening to trade offers at the deadline. Boeser doesn’t think he’ll be back.

“Honestly, it’s unlikely at this point. It sucks, it’s unfortunate. I’m just trying to play good hockey, and then I’ll worry about everything after that. We all know it’s been a roller coaster of a year. There’s been a lot of different things.”

Boeser hasn’t been talking to his agent lately and is playing better now that he has fewer distractions for the time being.

